Life’s full of surprises: some good, some not so much

The strange things I wonder about surprise even me occasionally.

For example, it surprises me every time I get a piece of snail mail and the postage stamp has not been canceled. What’s up with that?

How do so many stamps get through the United States Postal Service cancellation process unmarked? I have to think that the USPS is losing a lot of money as a result.

Certainly I am not the only person taking note of an uncanceled stamp. For sure, there are folks who peel off the stamp and give it a second life on their own outgoing mail. Not that you or I would do that, of course.

I am also surprised by how often public signs use incorrect grammar or spelling. One of my favorites of all time was the sign that once graced the side of an automotive body shop near downtown Toledo. “Wheel alinement,” it said, instead of “alignment.”

You could argue that the sign was still correct. I mean, you do want your wheels in a straight line, two on the left, two on the right.

Sometimes I spot a sign that is correct grammatically but comically misses the point. Like this one: “Ears pierced while you wait.” That one was spotted at a shopping mall in suburban Detroit several years ago.

I wanted so badly to approach the shopkeeper and explain that it would be a whole lot more convenient to drop off my ears and have them pierced while I head off to do some other shopping.

For one thing, I could avoid the pain that I’m sure comes with having one’s body pierced, an act that to me seems counter-intuitive to living a happy life. Since I shy away from poking holes in myself, the whole exercise at the Michigan mall would have been moot, but I still wish I had expressed my frustration with the sign to the store manager.

My hope is that he or she was simply having a little fun with the language. But still, for a purist, it grates.

For that matter, I am surprised by how often I hear someone say he or she is “surprised at” something. If you don’t get why that is wrong, well, I’m surprised at you.

I am surprised by how frequently the same households have garage sales. I know a few of these houses near where I live, and I swear the owners drag out everything they own at least every other weekend and try yet again to sell it. Why go to all that trouble if you just have to haul everything that doesn’t sell back inside?

Judging from how much stuff still clutters their yard on Saturday evening, not much is missing, and not much money was made.

I am surprised by how often the price of gasoline drops right after I’ve filled up my tank, or conversely, how often it jumps when I’m running on fumes.

I am surprised by the utter failure of the national “Do Not Call” list. I added my phone number several years ago, but alas, to no avail. Never underestimate the ingenuity of telemarketers and scam artists to find a way. Now they’re infiltrating my cell phone.

A voice mail message a year or so ago informed me that the United States Treasury had a bone to pick with me and if I ignored the warning I would be committing a federal offense. My first clue that something was not quite right: the gentleman’s heavy Australian accent. So far the feds have not stopped by.

There was a time when I was much younger that I looked forward to a phone call. Today I’m suspicious every time the phone rings.

Now, let me tell you something that does not surprise me, and that is the innate kindness of total strangers. The older I get the more of these people I seem to encounter.

Recently I was having dinner at a local restaurant, and after I was finished, I took the check to the register to pay. I realized, to my horror, that I did not have my wallet.

It was one of those terrible, awkward moments in life that you just want over and done with.

Who among us hasn’t lost a wallet or purse over the course of a lifetime? It is one of the most helpless and hapless experiences you can encounter, somewhat like walking into Kroger and realizing you forgot to get dressed before leaving the house. Or so I assume.

So there I was, approaching the register and trying to figure out how to explain to the manager that I needed to go out to my car and see if by chance the wallet was there. I imagined the manager would have to walk out with me to make sure I didn’t drive off. Oh, the humiliation.

And what if it had turned out the wallet wasn’t in the car either? Twenty lashes? Overnight in jail? My mug shot on The Blade’s “Most Wanted” page, with a red slash across it saying “Captured”?

Then I felt a tap on my shoulder. It was the young lady who had waited on me and served me my dinner. She was holding my wallet.

Evidently it had fallen out of my pocket and under the table. She spotted it while clearing the table and rushed to the register. She saved me a whole lot of grief. My tip was more generous than usual. I hope she wasn’t surprised ... by that.

Thomas Walton is the retired editor and vice president of The Blade. His column appears every other Sunday. His radio commentary, “Life As We Know It,” can be heard every Monday at 5:44 p.m. during “All Things Considered” on WGTE FM 91. Contact him at: twalton@theblade.com.