After seeing Colisseum, UT gets to play basketball

University of Toledo sophomore center Luke Knapke documents the men’s basketball team’s trip through Italy for The Blade.

We had another busy day Friday.

We started out by visiting the ancient Roman Colisseum and Forum in the morning, and I thought it was interesting to learn how the Colisseum was built. It’s amazing that it was built over 2,000 years ago and was filled with so many people to see gladiators fight to the death. We were then able to do a little more sightseeing and grabbed some lunch on the way back to our hotel.

Our game was our first chance to finally play against a different opponent after practicing against each other since the end of June. It took us a while to get used to the international rules, especially the difference in traveling calls.

Once we caught on to that, I thought we did fine. Our new players on the team are doing well and they are fun to play with. They’ve caught on quick to our offensive and defensive principles and getting a chance to play these games will really help them.

ROCKETS WIN: Toledo opened its foreign tour with an 88-69 victory against Serbian club team KK Kolubara. Junior guard Jaelan Sanford tallied a team-high 20 points and all 13 Rockets who played scored.