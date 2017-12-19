For Toledo football team, scenery shifts to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. — The University of Toledo football team arrived in Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday afternoon and will begin bowl practices Wednesday at UMS-Wright Preparatory School.

The Rockets face Appalachian State on Saturday in the Dollar General Bowl.

While the scenery has shifted, Rockets players believe the practice routine will remain similar to the one used during the regular season.

“It’s just the scene; the different place where we practice,” UT senior offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah said. “Practice stays the same, tempo stays the same. Nothing is really different except for where we are.”

After the Mid-American Conference championship game win over Akron, UT coach Jason Candle said he gave the players a few days off in the midst of a busy December for players with classes winding down and preparation for final exams and for coaches with recruiting demands related to the early signing period.

“We gave them a few days off and then we got back at it that weekend, and then had a couple of good practices last weekend too,” Candle said.

With final exams taken care of last week, the players can fully focus on football and the game they have ahead of them in Mobile.

“The last few weeks have been good,” UT senior defensive tackle Marquise Moore said. “We practiced at the end of last week and did finals during the middle of the week and the beginning of the week. Our practices have been going good and we got finals out of the way, so now we can just focus on football.”

Candle said the team practiced a few times without the seniors, giving him and his staff a look at the future of his program, but he trusts the seniors and the veterans on this team will take advantage of all the practice opportunities they have in preparation for the bowl game.

“They understand what taking care of themselves looks like and getting themselves ready to play and tuned up when we have to,” Candle said. “Some of our practices are geared toward our full contact where you go, go, go, while others teach tempo where we slow it down and try to hone in on the finer details of the game plan.

“I give our senior class and our veteran players a lot of credit. I have a lot of respect for them in the way that they handled that, navigating the schedule as it changes. We still have to have a couple of good practices down there in Mobile, but I think we’ll be ready to play.”

UT senior quarterback Logan Woodside said the team should have no problem staying on task after arriving in Mobile.

“I think coach Candle will have a good plan put together,” Woodside said. “We will practice early in the morning, similar to what we’ve been doing here. We will just be locked in and focused and know that we are down here for just one reason and that is to go there and play the game and win.”

ON THE AGENDA: Toledo and Appalachian State have a busy week planned off the field leading up to Saturday’s game.

Here are some of the highlights:

• On Wednesday, both teams will visit the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital, where children at the hospital will visit with players, receive gifts, and have photo opportunities with the players. On Wednesday night, players from both teams will compete for the Dollar General Bowl bowling championship at Eastern Shore Lanes.

• Thursday afternoon, the teams will be able to visit and have lunch aboard the historic Battleship USS Alabama.

• Friday will feature the USO Mayor’s Luncheon with guest speaker Bob Stoops, the former Oklahoma coach, followed by a Mardi Gras Parade later in the evening in downtown Mobile.

Contact Brian Buckey at bbuckey@theblade.com, 419-724-6110, or on Twitter @BrianBuckey.