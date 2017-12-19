Toledo gets commitment from Cincinnati linebacker

On Sunday, the University of Toledo football team picked up the 20th commitment in its 2018 recruiting class. Daniel Bolden, a 6-foot-1, 218 pound linebacker from Colerain High School in Cincinnati committed to the Rockets.

247Sports rated Bolden as a three-star recruit. He is the No. 53 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 52 overall prospect in the state of Ohio.

According to 247Sports, Bolden held other Mid-American Conference offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, and Miami.

Bolden is the third linebacker recruit in Toledo’s class, joining Jackson Barrow, an inside linebacker from Cathedral High in Indianapolis, and Dyontae Johnson, an outside linebacker from Cass Tech in Detroit.

Bolden is listed as the fourth-best recruit for Toledo, behind cornerback A.J. Hampton, offensive lineman Samuel Baker, and wide receiver Jalin Cooper.

Toledo’s class of 20 recruits is rated as the second-best in the MAC behind Western Michigan, according to 247Sports, and the 69th best in the country.

Recruits can sign a national letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the new early signing period.