Saturday, Aug 05, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
World

UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea

The UN Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published on

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion.

The resolution adopted Saturday afternoon would also ban countries from giving any additional permits to North Korean laborers — another source of money for Kim Jong Un’s regime.

The U.S.-drafted measure, negotiated with North Korea’s neighbor and ally China, is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Pyongyang to return to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programs.

It follows North Korea’s first successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States last month.

The resolution bans North Korea from exporting coal, iron, lead and seafood products estimated to be worth over $1 billion. This represents one-third of its total exports last year, estimated at $3 billion.

Related Items , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…