10 local companies increase dividends

Local investors were rewarded in 2016, with the vast majority of Toledo-area companies increasing their quarterly payouts over the past year.

Of the area’s 12 publicly traded companies that paid a quarterly dividend in 2015, all but two increased their fourth-quarter payout from last year. On average, those payments increased by 9 percent.

Another company, Monroe-based MBT Financial Corp., reinstated a quarterly dividend this year after going seven years without one.

Among those with bigger increases, proportionately, are Marathon Petroleum Corp. in Findlay and The Andersons Inc. in Monclova Township. Only two local firms that pay dividends did not increase them from a year ago: Dana Inc. and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.

Dividend payments across U.S. equities have been trending higher for several years now as firms regained their footing coming out of the Great Recession. Companies pay dividends to provide more payback to shareholders, sometimes attracting investors looking for quarterly payments.

Firms that have built up cash reserves typically use it to boost dividends and possibly result in an improved stock price or use it to reinvest in the business.

“As the economy has continued to improve, they’ve repaired their balance sheets, they’ve paid off debt, and now they feel more comfortable paying dividends,” said Gus Faucher, deputy chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group.

Three area firms increased their fourth quarter dividend by more than 10 percent. Defiance-based banking company SB Financial Group led the way with an 18 percent increase from the same period a year earlier, while refiner Marathon Petroleum raised its by 13 percent and The Andersons by 11 percent.

MPLX LP, which is a spinoff from Marathon Petroleum and has the area’s highest dividend yield, increased its fourth-quarter distribution 10 percent over last year. As of Tuesday, the company was yielding 6.2 percent.

One reason many U.S. companies have been boosting their payouts is that they have a lot of cash on their balance sheets.

“Interest rates are low, so it’s not like they’re getting much interest,” Mr. Faucher said. “Another thing they could do with cash on their balance sheets is do mergers and acquisitions, and there’s been some of that, but I think they view those possibilities as limited as well. They figure they have this cash, they might as well give it back to shareholders.”

In October, the Wall Street Journal reported that Standard & Poor’s 500 index companies were on course this year to pay out a record amount of total annual dividend payments, with $9 billion in dividend increases paid out in the third quarter alone.

However, the growth is slowing somewhat as profits are becoming narrower and there is more uncertainty in some markets.

“Dividend increases for U.S. issues continue to decline, but the net result is still positive,” noted Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Dividend increases more than outweigh the cuts, but dividend growth has slowed.”

