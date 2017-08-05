North Toledo sex club ready to reopen

A private club in North Toledo promoting bondage and other forms of alternative sexual activity appears to be reopening Saturday night, despite potentially violating the city’s zoning code.

Body Shop nightclub, at 5661 Telegraph Rd. — the previous site of Lorain’s Private Studios — is advertising several upcoming events on its website.

Body Shop adult nightclub, at 5661 Telegraph Rd., is advertising activities for a pending reopening. THE BLADE/ANDY MORRISON

A message reads, “Body Shop Toledo is excited to reopen as a private [Bondage, Discipline, Sadism, and Masochism] centric lifestyle club. All activity oriented events cater to those who want to explore bondage fantasies and role play to those dedicated to BDSM full time. While this is a BDSM immersive event, general socializing and voyeurism is welcomed and encouraged. You do not need to participate to attend.”

A club of this nature is not illegal, but the city’s zoning code states a sexually oriented business is not permitted to open within 1,000 feet of another such business. Toledo Law Director Adam Loukx said Scarlett’s gentleman’s club is within that circle.

“We’ve had a few inquiries because apparently there have been some packets distributed suggesting Sodom and Gomorrah were about to be unleashed upon North Toledo,” Mr. Loukx said. “Our concern is whether any Toledo laws are violated.”

City officials became aware of the club’s pending opening late Wednesday and reached out to its representatives. Mr. Loukx said Thursday they had not received a response, but the plan commission was sending someone to the site Friday afternoon.

Mr. Loukx indicated the club is in danger of being in violation.

“If those flyers are true and BDSM activity is going to be occurring at the business, it would qualify as a sexually oriented business,” he said. “We certainly want to get their side and expect to get a response. We are keeping an eye on it.”

City attorney John Madigan agreed with Mr. Loukx’s assessment. He said the nightclub’s attorney has met in the past with the Toledo Plan Commission, and the city conducted a building code inspection when new ownership took over.

City Councilman Lindsay Webb first heard about the potential uses of the establishment earlier this year and notified the city’s code enforcement, law, and police departments.

“I think the chances are decent they’re violating the code, and it would be my position as the district representative that we enforce our code,” Ms. Webb said. “As the representative of the people in this neighborhood, this club is not a value the community has. Most neighbors find it distasteful, to say it mildly.

“But it should be noted building inspectors and the city zoning officials, the law department, and the Toledo Police Department are closely monitoring the situation.”

Ms. Webb said the facility previously ran under a different name and ownership as a sexually oriented business. Such businesses lose any grandfathered status if they shut down for more than one year. Mr. Madigan believes Body Shop would not be grandfathered in.

According to its website, Body Shop has 10 locations in Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, including one in Findlay. The Toledo location did not respond to a request for comment.

Saturday’s Fet-life Night advertising states attendees can engage in impact play (whipping, spanking, and paddling), electrical stimulation, sensory play with candle wax and ice, sensory deprivation, bondage, and suspension. Body Shop does not serve alcohol, and rules state “all participants only participate in scenes that are safe, sane, and consensual.”

Membership is available to all straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people, and membership is required to enter the club.

Contact Jay Skebba at jskebba@theblade.com, 419-376-9414 or on Twitter @JaySkebbaBlade.