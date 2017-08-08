Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
Hanson Inc. has returned downtown

Digital marketing company Hanson Inc., which previously was located in downtown Toledo’s Fort Industry Square but for the last 10 years has been located in Maumee, has returned to downtown.

As of last week, the company’s 60 employees now are occupying a suite on the second floor of the Four Seagate building at 433 N. Summit St. Hanson had been at 1695 Indian Wood Cir. in Maumee’s Arrowhead Park.

Eventually, Hanson Inc. plans to move again next year into space in the former Fiberglas Tower at 200 N. St. Clair St. at Jefferson Avenue.

