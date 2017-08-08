Ohio casinos post nearly $4M rise in July revenues

People gamble at the Hollywood Casino in Toledo, Ohio. THE BLADE

Statewide gambling revenues at Ohio’s full-service casinos rose by nearly $4 million in July, with all four properties reporting higher year-over-year revenue.

The biggest jump came at the Jack Cleveland Casino, which reported a 9 percent increase over last year to $16.9 million. The Jack Casino Cincinnati reported an 8 percent increase to $16.7 million. The Hollywood Casino Toledo saw revenues jump 7 percent for the month to $17.6 million. The Hollywood Casino Columbus was up less than 1 percent but led the four with revenues of $18.7 million.

All together, that represents an increase of nearly 6 percent for the month.

The figures were released Monday by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the state body that regulates the industry. The monthly reports from the state include only revenue from gambling. Food, drink, merchandise, and event sales figures are not included.

The strong July was enough to put total statewide gaming revenues ahead of last year’s pace through the first seven months of 2017, a noteworthy milestone given that revenues had languished through most of last year and the first few months of this year.

Through July, the four gaming houses had collected revenues of $482.2 million, up from $480.2 million over the same period last year.

With July’s 6 percent increase, revenues at Toledo’s casino were up ever so slightly year-to-date to $117.7 million. They were $117.5 at this point last year.

The statewide increase of 5.7 percent in July actually outpaced the 5.6 percent increase from the state’s seven racinos, which pair horse racing with video slots. Those properties have been growing consistently more than the state’s full-service casinos — a trend many gaming experts were watching with a keen eye to the question of whether there was enough business for both types of venues to grow.

At least for now, some of those concerns may have subsided.

Two weeks ago, officials with Penn National Gaming — which owns the Casinos in Toledo and Columbus as well as a pair of racinos — said overall gambling trends are looking strong in Ohio.

“We saw impressive top and bottom-line growth in the second quarter at all four of our businesses, as we continue to grow our database and relationships with our most valued guests,” Chief Operating Officer Jay Snowden told analysts during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “Road construction continues [on] I-75 north of our Toledo property. The impact is certainly less disruptive than it was last year at this time.”

