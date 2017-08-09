Accident kills worker at The Andersons facility

The Andersons Railcar Repair and Paint Facility THE BLADE

A 29-year-old worker for The Andersons was killed Wednesday while unloading cement powder at the company's Maumee facility.

The worker was injured about 1 p.m. while working at the railcar repair area in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue, said Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesman Rhonda Burke.

Maumee police identified him as Thomas Robinson of Perrysburg.

The company issued a statement about the incident, which said: “The Andersons is saddened by the loss of the 29-year-old employee who was fatally injured in an accident at the Maumee Railcar Repair Facility this afternoon. Out of respect for his family, we will not be providing his name or any other information at this time. The welfare of our employees is of the utmost importance to The Andersons and we are committed to uncovering the details of what led up to this tragic accident.

“This young man’s life was precious to his family, his friends and his colleagues at The Andersons,” said Rasesh Shah, President, The Andersons Rail Group. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to all those who knew and loved him.”

Federal inspectors remained on scene as of about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In November 2006, a Maumee man employed at the company's grain storage complex was killed.

Rodney Dinkens, 38, died in an accident outside one of the storage tanks off Illinois Avenue. He was removing wheat grain from a tank when he suddenly became buried.