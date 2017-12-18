Industry veteran Fisher hired as new Cedar Fair COO

Cedar Fair LP’s new management team began to take shape Monday with an announcement that Tim Fisher, the former chief executive of an amusement-park chain in Australia, will become the Sandusky-based company’s chief operating officer effective immediately.

As COO, Mr. Fisher, 57, will oversee operations of Cedar Fair’s 11 amusement parks, three water parks, and five hotels and report directly to incoming chief executive officer Richard Zimmerman, who made the announcement.

A press conference announces new coaster "Steel Vengeance," at Cedar Point in August. Cedar Fair has hired Tim Fisher, the former chief executive of an amusement-park chain in Australia, as the Sandusky-based company’s chief operating officer. The Blade

Mr. Fisher and Mr. Zimmerman previously worked together as executives at Paramount Parks Inc., which Cedar Fair acquired in May, 2006.

“Tim is the right person at the right time to enhance the strength of our management team,” said Mr. Zimmerman, Cedar Fair’s current president. “We are making significant, strategic, long-term investments within and adjacent to our parks. Tim’s significant industry experience, coupled with his extensive knowledge of our parks and target markets, will deepen our management team and help us fully capitalize on all of our park-level initiatives.”

Mr. Fisher, in a statement issued by Cedar Fair, said, “Cedar Fair is an exceptional company — from the quality of its attractions to the talents of its people. ... I am truly honored to have this opportunity and look forward to working with Richard and the entire team to build on Cedar Fair’s already strong legacy of success.”

Mr. Fisher is intimately familiar with the five former Paramount Parks, having worked at Kings Island near Cincinnati, at Carowinds near Charlotte and at California’s Great America near Santa Clara, Calif.

“Tim’s one of the real stalwarts of our industry. ... He started at Carowinds,” said Dennis Speigel, president of International Theme Park Services Inc., of Cincinnati. “He was general manager at Kings Island, then he went out to Great America. He moved throughout the system.”

Mr. Fisher comes to Cedar Fair having been CEO of Village Roadshow Theme Parks, a division of Australia’s Village Roadshow Ltd., which is a diverse entertainment company based in Melbourne. Village Roadshow has nine parks — five in Australia, two in the United States, and two that opened in China in 2015.

Mr. Speigel said Mr. Fisher took on a project for Village Roadshow in 2007 after Paramount was sold, then took a job in Australia overseeing a theme park in Sydney, then eventually becoming company chief executive in 2009. Under his leadership, the company had record attendance, revenues, and overall financial performance.

Mr. Speigel said it’s no surprise Mr. Zimmerman hired his old colleague.

“Tim is a known quantity. He’s not somebody they have to look at after six months to know how’s he doing. He can hit the ground running. Bringing him in is a real catch,” Mr. Speigel added.

In a 2013 interview with Attractions Management, an industry magazine, Mr. Fisher said he has a hands-on management style and likes to be across all the business units in real time. “I enjoy being detail-oriented and I make a point of working with talented people who are very energizing to be around,” he told the magazine.

