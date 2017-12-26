Lambertville man named No. 1 Dale Carnegie instructor in the world

After nearly 30 years of teaching, Wes Bunch never thought he would be named the No. 1 instructor out of the thousands of Dale Carnegie teachers worldwide.

“I’m still a little overwhelmed,” Mr. Bunch said.

Wes Bunch at his home in Lambertville, Ohio on December 22, 2017. He was named the #1 instructor out of the 4,000 Dale Carnegie instructors worldwide. The Blade/Jetta Fraser

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Last week, Mr. Bunch, of Lambertville, Mich., was named the top instructor in the world based on customer satisfaction surveys. There are 4,000 instructors throughout 82 countries worldwide.

He was first exposed to a Dale Carnegie class in 1985 when he worked at the Toledo General Motors plant. He immediately saw the impact the course had on him and his coworkers, helping ease the tension between the union and management.

“We were faced with a lot of problems in the Toledo plant back then,” Mr. Bunch said. “The course helped change the culture from an adversarial one with management to a more collaborative work environment.”

Mr. Bunch, 67, believed in the course so much he wanted to teach the same material to others.

“It felt like I was in a dark room and someone opened the blinds,” he said. “I wanted other people to have the same experience I had.”

Unfortunately, there was one hiccup. All Dale Carnegie instructors were required to have at least a bachelor’s degree. But Mr. Bunch didn’t let that deter him. He enrolled in Lourdes University and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1989.

Despite following a course curriculum, Mr. Bunch said he tailored his classes towards individual goals.

Mr. Bunch said his success stems not only from his ability to relay information to people, but his willingness to see the best in people.

“I have a deep-seeded belief in the good in people,” he said. “If you create the right environment, people will show you the best that they have.

“I think genuinely, the only thing I bring to the table is that I can help people see the best in themselves.”

The courses are designed to focus on four core principles — confidence, communication, people skills, leadership and stress management — that are discussed in Dale Carnegie’s self-help book, “How to Win Friends and Influence People.”

Each course spans 12 weeks and is taught for 4 hours once per week.

Each week the participants of the class are assigned to apply one of the lessons to their everyday life. The following week class participants discuss how they implemented each principle.

For example, participants would discuss the importance of enthusiasm and then themselves try to be more enthusiastic when dealing with other people, Mr. Bunch said.

Mr. Bunch is an instructor out of the Dale Carnegie Training of Northwest Ohio and Northern Indiana located in Perrysburg. The franchise teaches classes in Toledo, Fort Wayne, Ind. and South Bend, Ind.

This year Mr. Bunch taught classes to workers from UAW Local 2209 from the General Motors plant in Fort Wayne, Ind.

After teaching for nearly three decades, Mr. Bunch said he learned the classes are about connecting with people.

“I think I make it less about me and more about the class,” he said. “When I first started I wore a suit and used big words but I’ve learned everyone has value and it’s my job to create an environment where everyone can show their value.”

John Adams, the owner of the Dale Carnegie franchise in Perrysburg, lauded Mr. Bunch’s ability to connect with people.

“People like his down-to-earth style,” he said. “He has a lot of heart.”

“I never thought we would sponsor a number one instructor. He’s put Toledo on the Carnegie map.”

Contact Javonte Anderson at janderson@theblade.com, 419-724-6065, or on Twitter @JavonteA.