Business Notebook: 2/25

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Workers have added a roof and a floor and now look to finish the outside of a House of Meats store on a 2-acre site at 438 Illinois Ave. in Maumee. The 6,100-square-foot store, which is expected to be finished in April, will replace the former House of Meats store that once operated inside a nearby The Andersons general store that closed last summer. The Lathrop Co. is the general contractor on the one-story project, which began Sept. 19 and now has a roof, floor, plumbing, electricals, and other mechanicals in place.

ACHIEVEMENTS

■ Dana Inc., a Maumee automotive parts supplier, has elected two new board members: Michael Mack, retired group president of John Deere Financial Services, Global Human Resources, and Public Affairs, and Diarmuid O’Connell, who has been vice president of business development at Tesla. Retiring from the Dana board in April are Terrence Keating and Mark Schulz.

■ Owens-Illinois Inc., a Perrysburg glass-bottle manufacturer, has achieved a gold rating in material health on the Cradle to Cradle Product Scoreboard, a sustainability certification program.

■ Keller Trucking of Defiance has been named one of the 2018 Best Fleets to Drive For by online driver training company CarriersEdge and the Truckload Carriers Association.

CALENDAR

■ The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce holds a Legislative Update forum at noon Tuesday at the Four Corners Center, 130 S. Main St., Bowling Green. Speaker: Keith Lake, vice president of governmental affairs at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Cost: free. Reservations recommended by calling 419-353-7945 or emailing MarissaMuniz@bgchamber.net.

■ The Glass City Toastmasters Club’s regular meeting is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the United Way Building, 424 Jackson St., downtown. Free and open to the public. For information, go online to glasscity.toastmastersclubs.org.

■ “Let’s talk about sexual harassment: Moving beyond compliance to creating a culture of respect and civility in the workplace” is the topic of a webinar at 8 a.m. Wednesday by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Employer’s Association. Participants can join from cell phones or computer. Reservations required by Monday, call 419-353-7945 or email MarissaMuniz@bgchamber.net.

■ The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce has Mark Klein, chairman and CEO of State Bank, as the speaker at its First Friday Luncheon at noon Friday at Sweetwater Chophouse, Defiance. Cost: $15 members/$20 non-members. For information, defiancechamber.com.

CONVENTIONS

Listings include organizations, headquarters, and number of attendees expected as estimated by Destination Toledo:

■ Thursday-Friday — Society for Vascular Nursing Conference, Hilton Garden Inn, 200, regional.

■ Thursday-Saturday — U.S./​Midwest Tennis Association — Junior Winter Classic, Comfort Inn & Suites/​Perrysburg Tennis, 150, regional.

■ Friday-Sunday — Forty Frame Game Bowling Tournament, various properties/​Bowlero Lanes, 150, regional.

■ Friday-Sunday — Champion Cheer Central — Cheer & Dance Championships, Park Inn by Radisson/​SeaGate Convention Centre, 2,200, regional.

TRANSITION

■ Oasis Gas, 15522 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, has become a U-Haul trailer and product dealer.

