Dunkin' Donuts to replace Charlie's Restaurant's Perrysburg location

Perrysburg is trading gyros for coffee, potentially starting this fall.
Dunkin’ Donuts will replace Charlie’s Restaurant in Perrysburg, one of the Toledo-area chain’s four locations. Though she could not confirm the exact opening date at this time, a Dunkin’ Donuts spokesman confirmed that the national chain anticipates opening a Perrysburg store in the fall.
