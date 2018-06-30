Economic indicators paint mixed picture for businesses in region

By many measures, economic times in metro Toledo appear to be pretty good.

Unemployment is down to 4.4 percent, having dropped nearly a percentage point from a year ago.

The last Jeep Cherokee produced in Toledo rolls off the line at the Toledo Assembly Complex in April of 2017. Toledo's overall employment numbers declined by 2,240 jobs between September of 2016 and 2017, but employment in the metro area has been fairly steady, since then the Cleveland Fed said. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

Gross domestic product per capita, which is the total output of goods and services in metro Toledo, grew 0.5 percent in 2016 and is up 7.5 percent since 2007. By comparison, GDP per capita nationwide only grew 3.5 percent over that time.

Housing prices are up, income per person is up, and consumer debt is down. Even the education level in the area is looking better — adults with less than a high school diploma dropped while the number of adults with college degrees rose.

Good times?

According to a June, 2018, report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the answer is: maybe yes, and maybe no.

The report, by Fed economist Joel Elvery and research analyst Julianne Dunn, said the Toledo area’s economic indicators have been sending “mixed signals” lately.

“It’s a signal versus noise issue,” Mr. Elvery said.

Economists try to spot not so obvious long-run trends, or headwinds, among the more obvious short-term fluctuations, he said.

An example of a headwind is population. From 2006 to 2016, the metro Toledo population has dropped to 604,591, or a decline of 1.6 percent.

“Any locally servicing businesses — restaurants and other retail establishments — they’re going to feel like they have less demand than there was a few years ago because the population has continued to decline,” Mr. Elvery said. “Nontraded businesses, that is, those with most of their customers coming from within the region, they’re also going to feel like there’s been a steady decline in businesses,” he said.

But short-term fluctuations can mask long-term perceptions. “The national economy is doing well, so some of that is feeding into the Toledo economy,” Mr. Elvery said.

“I think to me, the main point is that the unemployment rate is down, income per capita is rising. It’s not rising as fast as we’d like, but it is rising. And employment growth has been stable,” the economist said. “To me, all that is on the positive side.

“But you have to be aware of these long-run headwinds,” he added.

According to the report, unemployment reached 4.4 percent in March and has dropped monthly the past seven months. The Cleveland Fed said some of that decline can be attributed to discouraged workers who stopped looking for work, but the decline also may be partially the result of retirements and population decline.

On the flip side, employment in metro Toledo declined by 2,240 jobs between September of 2016 and 2017.

But much of that decline is attributed to one event — the closing of the Jeep Cherokee plant in April, 2017.

Since that event, employment in the metro area has been fairly steady, the Cleveland Fed said.

“The shutdown of the Cherokee plant was anticipated to be short. So I’m not worried about a down-blip in unemployment,” Mr. Elvery said. “Aside from that one blip, we see that employment is holding steady.

“Holding steady isn’t as good as growing, but it’s pretty good.”

Mike Veh, Lucas County director of business and workforce services, said the area’s employment numbers could be even better with a few transportation changes.

“When you look at the employment numbers, we’ve got a lot of companies that are struggling to find workers. There’s opportunities out there and it seems like we’ve got a good solid core looking for work,” he said.

But Mr. Veh said one of the challenges for the Toledo area is some really good jobs are hard to fill because they reside outside the area’s public bus lines.

“There are a lot of inner city people who could fill these jobs, learn these jobs, but they just can’t get to them,” he said.

Income, debt, housing

The economist said one positive item of note is that income per capita in metro Toledo has been growing faster than the nation or the state.

Income per capita slowed in 2016, but it still grew at a rate of 1.4 percent. By comparison it grew in 2016 at a rate of 0.5 percent in Ohio and just 0.3 percent nationwide. In metro Toledo, income per capita was $45,051, just $1,142 below Ohio’s $46,193, the smallest that gap has been since 2007, the Cleveland Fed said.

Consumer debt also trickled down in the fourth quarter of last year. Locally it dropped by $274 to $24,161 — a decline of 1.1 percent. Nationally, consumer debt per capita is $40,069, a figure affected by higher housing prices elsewhere.

“The one thing that makes me more nervous is the credit-card delinquency rate. It’s hard to know what to read into that,” Mr. Elvery said.

The delinquency rate, which measures the degree to which credit-card holders are behind on their payments, rose to 7.4 percent in the Toledo area in the fourth quarter of 2017. The rate grew in every quarter in 2017, the report noted.

The Fed said the growth in credit-card delinquency suggests that household finances locally are worsening. Statewide, the delinquency rate is at 6.9 percent, and nationally it is 7.2 percent.

The rise of area gross domestic product to 7.5 percent over the past 10 years is less than the Ohio rate of 8.3 percent. But it is significantly higher than the nationwide rate of 3.5 percent since 2007, the report shows.

Housing, education

Housing in the Toledo area appears to have recovered from the downturn it suffered during the Great Recession, the Cleveland Fed report said.

Average home prices grew 7.7 percent for the 12 months ending in March, and that was faster than Ohio’s 6.4 percent. The area’s median home value grew to $109,757 from $101,898 a year earlier.

But the headwind in housing appears to be new home starts.

The report noted that the issuance of residential building permits was very strong leading up to the recession but 40 percent fewer permits were issued in March compared with December, 2007. The report said that given the decline in population, the drop in building permits could be a sign that the current housing stock is sufficient for the current metro area population.

However, Doug Kwiatkowski, president of the Toledo Regional Association of Realtors, said he thinks the drop in building permits is because of other factors.

“It’s tough to get financial backing to put up 600 homes in a Stone Oak or a Belmont [subdivisions]. We’re just not seeing those big developments anymore,” he said.

Mr. Kwiatkowski said development requirements are much tougher than 10 years ago, making it less cost-effective for developers. And the recession drove many Toledo-area builders and subcontractors out of business or to other parts of the nation, where work was available, he added.

“The builders we have left are struggling to keep up with the demand,” Mr. Kwiatkowski said. “The demand for new construction is out there, but a lot of builders are not able to put up a significant number of houses at once.”

One short-term positive noted by the Cleveland Fed was the change in education in the Toledo area.

Overall, it said, “the population has become more educated since 2006.” The percentage of adults who have not finished high school dropped to 9.5 percent, a decrease of 2.8 percentage points, while the percentage of adults with a college degree rose to 27.1 percent, an increase of 4.1 percentage points.

Mr. Elvery said those numbers may not necessarily mean more people are finishing school and heading to college.

“My suspicion is what’s been happening in Toledo is that a fair amount of that population is from retirement age people,” he said. ‘You may have a lot of retirement age people leaving the population” through death or migration to other states.

It can create a meaningful difference in education statistics because the current retirement age population tends to have lower education attainment levels, the economist said.

Contact Blade Business Writer Jon Chavez at jchavez@theblade.com or 419-724-6128.