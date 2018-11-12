Owens-Illinois acquires share of glass manufacturing company

Owens-Illinois Inc. announced Monday it acquired nearly half of a glass manufacturing company based in Mexico.
O-I, based in Perrysburg, obtained 49.7 percent of Empresas Comegua S.A. from Fabricación de Màquinas, S.A. de C.V. The purchase price of $119 million is adjusted for net debt.
Empresas Comegua S.A. is a leading manufacturer of glass containers for Central American and Caribbean markets. O-I officials said the company serves many of its segments such as food, soft drinks, and pharmaceuticals.
“The Comegua transaction builds off the acquisition of O-I Mexico in 2015 and complements our existing footprint across the Americas which now extends from Canada to Argentina. With this move, O-I is expanding into new and growing glass markets in Central America and extending its market presence in the Caribbean,” O-I CEO Andres Lopez said in a statement.
Empresas Comegua S.A. has glass manufacturing facilities in Costa Rica and Guatemala.
