Mercy Health shows off new St. Vincent emergency center

Mercy Health on Tuesday unveiled its new 29,000 square foot, two-story emergency center on the St. Vincent Medical Center campus.

“This incredible new emergency and surgery center represents a commitment on the part of Mercy Health to this specific area of Toledo, the central city,” said Jeff Dempsey, president and CEO of St. Vincent Medical Center and Children’s Hospital. “Over the past 163 years, Mercy Health has clearly demonstrated its affection for this part of Toledo and the people who live here.”

The main floor will be home to St. Vincent and Mercy Children’s emergency services, including the Level 1 trauma center. The second floor has an expanded surgical area with more space for pre- and post-operative services.

The new addition improves patient and visitor access and comfort, Mr. Dempsey said, and as the only Level 1 trauma center for children and adults in the central city, the hospital plays a vital role in the area.

“It’s a responsibility we take very seriously,” he said. “We know how very important that is for our community.”

The new emergency center has 50 patient rooms and three trauma bays, which are larger than the old ones. That means more room to bring in equipment like ventilators and ultrasound machines and still allow family to stay in the room, said Dr. Randy King, director of the emergency medicine residency program at St. Vincent.

Larger rooms also allow, in the case of a disaster or other large-scale event, patients to be doubled or even tripled up in order to care for more people, he said.

Hospital officials dedicated the new facility and offered a blessing for the building, staff, and patients. Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson offered a city proclamation, saying in part, the new center is “is yet another example of Mercy Health’s continuous commitment to adapting and evolving to meet the needs of its patients.”

Emergency operations will transfer to the new location in the early morning hours of Nov. 8; surgical operations will move a few days earlier, Mercy Health spokesman Erica Blake said. The new addition will also create a separate entrance for ambulances. Parking for visitors and patients not arriving by ambulance will remain the same.

Hospital officials are still determining how to use the space the emergency department is vacating, Ms. Blake said.

The $34 million project was announced in March, 2016. To make way for construction, the former d’Youville Education Center, which formerly held the hospital’s nursing school program, was demolished. Rudolph/​Libbe was the general contractor for the project.

