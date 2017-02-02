Thursday, Feb 02, 2017
Baby Francois' langur born at Toledo Zoo

Ling was born Jan. 15 to parents Ashes and Dong Poung, both 20 years old

    Ling was born on January 15 to Ashes and her father, Dong Puong.

    Ling, a new baby Francois' langur at the Toledo Zoo, with her mother, Ashes.

The Toledo Zoo recently welcomed the birth of a baby Francois’ langur.

Ling, whose name in Chinese translates to “dainty or diminutive,” was born Jan. 15 to Ashes and Dong Poung, both 20 years old, according to the zoo.

Her parents came to the zoo in May, 2000 through a cooperative breeding program called the Species Survival Plan. They have eight offspring.

Through training, Ashes allowed workers to perform abdominal ultrasounds that better predicted her due date and assisted the baby’s development. Ling now resides with her parents and family at the zoo's primate forest. Visitors can see them in the indoors portion of the exhibit.

Francois’ langurs grow a long black coat and white band of cheek fur. They are an endangered species, with fewer than 2,500 left in the wild.

