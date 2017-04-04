Lucas County tourism takes in over $2B

‘Tourism is indeed big business in Lucas County and Ohio,’ Rich Nachazel, Destination Toledo chief, tells Rotarians. THE BLADE/AMY E. VOIGT

Tourism in northwest Ohio is a multibillion-dollar industry and its economic impact for Lucas County equates to more than $350 million annually in income from jobs, Richard Nachazel, president of Destination Toledo Inc., said in a speech to the Toledo Rotary Club on Monday.

Mr. Nachazel said the tourism industry brings about $2 billion annually into Lucas County and supports nearly 21,000 jobs in restaurants, hotels, and other businesses related to the local hospitality industry.

“Tourism is indeed big business in Lucas County and Ohio,” he said. “I think you will see continued economic growth throughout the tourism area.”

Mr. Nachazel said people take trips to Toledo for business, weddings, and family gatherings as well as to attend Walleye and Mud Hen games, concerts, and other events. He said they go to attractions such as the Toledo Museum of Art and Glass Pavilion and the Toledo Zoo.

“They come for all those things,” he said.

About 100 people were on hand for the speech at the club’s meeting in the Park Inn hotel downtown.

Day-trip revenue to cities in Ohio averages $114 per person, but that can rise to $250 to $350 if the trip extends to overnight, Mr. Nachazel said.

“It is worth the effort to upsale the day-trip visitors if you are able to reach out to them,” he said.