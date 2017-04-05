Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017
Hancock Co. assistant prosecutor resigns after crash sentencing

FINDLAY — A Hancock County assistant prosecutor resigned after he was sentenced last week to two days in jail for leaving the scene of a crash, the county prosecutor confirmed.

Alex Treece, 39, resigned Monday from his position as assistant prosecutor, Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said. 

Mr. Treece pleaded guilty Friday before visiting Judge Michael Burkett for failure to stop after an accident and failure to yield on a left turn after Findlay police reported he left the scene of a two-vehicle crash March 1. 

There were no injuries to Mr. Treece, his two children, who were also in the vehicle, or the other driver, according to the police report. 

Mr. Treece was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended, should he successfully complete a driver’s intervention program and a victim impact panel program.  

Mr. Riegle said he will be looking to fill the assistant prosecutor position as soon as possible. 

