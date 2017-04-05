Toledo renews cleanup effort

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson launched the city’s neighborhood cleanup campaign Tuesday starting with a central city area off North Detroit Avenue.

“We are going to kick off what has been an annual event where we go into the neighborhoods to work with the neighbors about how we can make our neighborhood safe, clean, [and] more liveable,” the mayor said during a morning news conference at 1609 N. Detroit.

The first area city crews will tackle is the “North Detroit corridor,” including Bancroft Street to Dorr Street and Smead Avenue to Lawrence Avenue. There will be a “community cleanup event” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday beginning at 1325 Foster Ave., a vacant lot.

“This is a partnership with neighbors … who with us together, we can make our community better,” Mayor Hicks-Hudson said.

The other cleanup dates and areas are:

● The Nebraska Avenue corridor May 1-6 from Detroit to Hawley Street and Campbell Street to Dorr.

● The East Broadway corridor June 12-17 from Navarre Avenue to Starr Avenue and Oak Street to White Street.

● The Lagrange Street corridor July 10-15 from Central to Delaware Avenue and Warsaw Street to Mulberry Street.

● The Bancroft corridor Aug. 14-19 from Auburn Avenue to Upton Avenue and Ottawa Street to Woodruff Avenue.

● The Broadway corridor Sept. 11-16 from Western Avenue to Prouty Avenue and Stebbins Street to Sumner Street.

The mayor implored people to refrain from dumping trash and debris in alleys or vacant lots. The city will offer four free “dump days” at the Hoffman Road Landfill. All Toledo residents are entitled to one free monthly curbside bulk pickup by Republic Services, she said. The dump days are June 3, July 8, Sept. 9, and Nov. 25.

Residents are invited to work with city crews on the cleanup. The city’s neighborhoods department will provide equipment, such as lawnmowers, rakes, trimmers, gloves, and garbage bags, and work with residents to help clean up the area.

The mayor also urged people to report nuisances through the city website, www.toledo.oh.gov, its “Engage Toledo” app, or by calling 419-936-2020.

The city’s 2017 drop off refuse and recycling events are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, April 22 at the Toledo Zoo’s Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot; April 29 at Woodsdale Park, 1250 Woodsdale Park Dr.; May 13 at the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center, 1315 Hillcrest Ave.; May 20 at Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr.; June 10 at Waite High School, 301 Morrison Dr.; June 24 at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd.; July 8 at Keyser Elementary School, 3900 Hill Ave.; July 22 at Manhattan Plaza, 525-701 E. Manhattan Blvd.; Aug. 12 at DeVeaux School, 2620 W. Sylvania Ave.; Aug. 26 at Larchmont Elementary School, 1515 Slater St.; Sept. 9 at Good Shepherd Church, 3934 W. Laskey Rd., and Sept. 23 at Friendship Park, 2930 131st St.;

Toledo residents can bring bulky items and refuse for disposal at any location.

A Goodwill trailer will be available at all locations to recycle reusable clothing. Electronics will be accepted for recycling and document shredding will be provided. People may recycle up to 10 tires free of charge but commercial tires will not be accepted. Paint, televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, and large appliances will not be accepted.

