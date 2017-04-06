Longtime Toledoan joins ranks of citizens

FINDLAY — For a recognizable Toledo man, gaining U.S. citizenship has been a long time coming.

Former Lebanon resident Habib ‘Herbie’ Howard, center, recites the oath of citizenship during the naturalization ceremony at the University of Findlay. THE BLADE/LORI KING

Habib Howard, known around the Glass City by his former name of Herbert “Herbie” Howard, was one of 73 immigrants who became citizens in a naturalization ceremony Wednesday at the University of Findlay’s Winebrenner Theological Seminary building. He came to the United States from Lebanon in 1955 when he was just 10 years old.

“We grew up in extremely extreme poverty conditions,” the now 73-year-old said. “Your worst nightmare couldn’t compare to the conditions we lived in.”

Mr. Howard made a life for himself in Toledo. He owned a number of businesses over the years, including clubs, bars, gas stations, and carry-outs. His various clashes with city government, former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner in particular, made him a recognizable figure.

He also has a criminal record, primarily of charges related to his business ventures over the years such as promotion of prostitution and violations of liquor laws.

Mr. Howard also became known as the would-be victim of a foiled murder-for-hire plot, for which his ex-wife Margaret Howard was convicted for aggravated assault in 1992.

He said he had no particular reason for waiting more than 62 years to become a naturalized citizen.

“It was just stupidity,” he said. “That’s the only word I can think of. I’m retired now, and I like traveling. A Lebanese passport anymore is like a red flag. It’s not comfortable to travel with a Middle Eastern passport.”

He said America is his home, and he never felt like he didn’t belong here.

“When I visit Lebanon, I’m not comfortable,” he said.

Tim Counts, the Ohio spokesman for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said that except for conviction of murder or an aggravated felony, a criminal record does not automatically exclude someone from citizenship.

Mr. Counts said candidates must show they have “good moral character,” particularly within the past three to five years.

“That doesn’t mean they must have an absolutely clean background,” he said. “It’s a fairly complicated system. Much of it is prescribed by law, but there is a little bit of discretion involved. It really does depend on the specifics of the offense and the circumstances.”

Like Mr. Howard, 18-year-old Mark Lopez said has always felt at home in the United States. He arrived here from Mexico at 5 years old, and grew up in American schools.

“I felt pretty welcomed. I don’t feel like I’m any different than anybody else, but I really am,” he said after the ceremony. “Everyone has an equal opportunity in the United States.”

Mr. Lopez, a senior at Findlay’s Liberty-Benton High School, took the podium and spoke to his fellow new citizens after reciting the Oath of Allegiance.

“My mother has taught me that you can be successful, and that anything is possible if you dream, are motivated, and work really hard to fulfill your dream,” he told them.

Those naturalized and their countries of origin follow. Program organizers could not confirm the name and country of origin for one new citizen, who was a late addition to the ceremony and not listed on the program.

Albania: Kleres Buka.

Australia: Andrew Maurice Agnew and Timothy Ray Harris.

Belarus: Aliaksandr Aliaksandrovich Amialchuk.

Beliz: Brion Richard Villafranco.

Canada: Maimoona Asna Azeem, Natalie Marie Click, Mahir Isho, and Paula Jean Snyder.

China: Jun Luo, Bowen Wang, Chang Xia, Ju Ying Yang, Xuxia Yang, Zhongli You, and Joe Zhou.

Ivory Coast: Donald Luc Daboiko.

Cuba: Reinaldo Perez Perez.

Egypt: Mahmoud Hamdi Abouelhana, Zeinab Hamza Abdelwahab Elsify, Reda Tawfik Ahmed Fathi Gewaly, and Mohamed Ahmed Nabiel.

France: Catherine Isabelle Cousino.

Ghana: Solomon Adjetey Okang and Adwoa Amankwa Panford.

Greece: Evdokia Gkonou Lewis.

Guatemala: Josue Salvador Gomes.

India: Manavkumar Indrajtsinh Desai, Achala Pathanjali Hegde, Shivakumar Siddalingappa Kadur, and Noorul Hasan Khan.

Iran: Forough Shariat.

Iraq: Ibtehal Abdulgani Yahyi.

Italy: Luca Aldo Dossena and Pier Luigi Dossena.

Jamaica: Jeremiah Adolphus Bernard, Jerome Jerimahi Bernard, and Sharon Barbara Hughes.

Jordan: Mohammad Ali.

Kenya: Bonita Kalinga.

Lebanon: Mona El Sayyad, Nisrine Amina Fadlallah, Zeina Haidar, and Habib Aziz Howard.

Mexico: Jose Luis Resendiz Boone, Claudia Connell, Yuriko Davis, Maria Bernabe Dukes, Mark Alberto Lopez, and Maria Soledad Zapata.

Nepal: Sabin Pandey.

Nigeria: Chidalu Nkeonyere Ibeneme.

Pakistan: Raza Schail Ansari and Munir Ahmad Nisar.

Paraguay: Asuncion Elizabeth Riquelme Maldonado.

Philippines: Trisha Mae Echivere Grabski, Christopher George Pejoro, and Marte Gutierrez Rogers.

Poland: Malgorzata Fortner.

Russia: Marina Anatolievna Wozniakowski.

Slovakia: Jana Kammeyer.

South Africa: Martha Sophia DeWet.

South Korea: Joon Young Jung.

Syria: Christine Kamal Yassine Deeb and Mariam Georges Jabaly.

Thailand: Daeng Champada.

Tunisia: Khalil Damak.

Turkey: Gullu Baylan.

Ukraine: Olha Urievna Andriychuk.

United Kingdom: Morag Ann Hastie and William John O’Leary.

Vietnam: Griffin Alexander Hunker.

