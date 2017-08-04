Lower sales, higher cost cut into Cooper Tire's earnings

FINDLAY — Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. said on Friday that lower sales and significantly higher raw material costs cut into its second quarter earnings.
Cooper reported a profit of $45 million, or 85 cents per share, for the quarter. That’s down from $71 million, or $1.27 per share, for the same period last year.
The company said total net sales were down 2.6 percent to $721 million. The company reported a steeper, 6 percent decline in the Americas, while international sales were up 22 percent.
Cooper said its raw materials costs in the quarter increased $60 million from last year.
