Lower sales, higher cost cut into Cooper Tire's earnings

FINDLAY — Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. said on Friday that lower sales and significantly higher raw material costs cut into its second quarter earnings.

Cooper reported a profit of $45 million, or 85 cents per share, for the quarter. That’s down from $71 million, or $1.27 per share, for the same period last year.

The company said total net sales were down 2.6 percent to $721 million. The company reported a steeper, 6 percent decline in the Americas, while international sales were up 22 percent.

Cooper said its raw materials costs in the quarter increased $60 million from last year.