Friday, Aug 04, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Local

Lower sales, higher cost cut into Cooper Tire's earnings

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • b3cooper

    Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. in Findlay said that lower sales and significantly higher raw material costs cut into its second quarter earnings.

    THE BLADE/DAVE ZAPOTOSKY
    Buy This Image

  • COOPER07-Mike-Bryan

    Mike Bryan, a tire Inspector with Cooper Tire, right, shows Maria Debord, 13, center, how to quality check a tire during an educational careers day in Findlay.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
    Buy This Image

FINDLAY — Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. said on Friday that lower sales and significantly higher raw material costs cut into its second quarter earnings.

Cooper reported a profit of $45 million, or 85 cents per share, for the quarter. That’s down from $71 million, or $1.27 per share, for the same period last year.

The company said total net sales were down 2.6 percent to $721 million. The company reported a steeper, 6 percent decline in the Americas, while international sales were up 22 percent. 

Cooper said its raw materials costs in the quarter increased $60 million from last year.

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…