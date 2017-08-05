Office on Aging's Billie Johnson honored by national association

The head of the Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio received a national award Friday for her service.

Billie Johnson received the 2017 President’s Award from the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging, the most prestigious award the organization gives, at the national conference in Savannah, Ga.

Mrs. Johnson helped grow the local office, of which she is president and chief executive officer, from a few employees with a small budget to 150 employees and an annual budget of $32 million that currently serves 40,000 seniors in northwest Ohio. She also began three wholly owned senior housing subsidiary corporations and formed a supporting foundation.

The local office also received its 11th national award for innovative programs and services under Mrs. Johnson’s leadership.

This year’s program recognized the organization’s partnership with Toledo Public Schools.