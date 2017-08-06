First of two ramp closings in Perrysburg set to start Monday

With remodeling of the I-475/​U.S. 23 interchange at State Rt. 25 in Perrysburg nearing completion, the first of two extended ramp closings is slated to start Monday.

E.S. Wagner, the state contractor for the $7.9 million “diverging diamond” project, will close the freeway’s southbound exit there at 6 a.m. to start rebuilding it — work expected to take about five weeks.

The southbound I-475/U.S. 23 exit ramp to State Rt. 25 will be closed for five weeks starting Monday. A detour has been posted, and ODOT officials say motorists have several ways to avoid the interchange. THE BLADE/DAVID PATCH

A posted detour will direct traffic onto northbound I-75 to the U.S. 20/​23, then back to I-475 and State Rt. 25, but for some trips exiting at U.S. 24 and using the Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge may be a shorter alternative.

“There are a lot of other ways to get around that one,” said Brian French, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s project engineer.

The ramp is the first of two to close during the project. The other, the northbound freeway exit, is slated to close for about four weeks after the southbound exit’s reopening.

In between, the Route 25 bridge over I-475/​U.S. 23 is scheduled to be shut down for a full weekend while the new ramp intersections at either end of it are finished and the new drive-on-the-left pattern across the span is established.

The bridge closing is now scheduled for Sept. 8-10 — the weekend after Labor Day — but could be pushed back if weather interferes with construction progress before then, Mr. French said.

Right now, he said, “We’re probably about two weeks behind,” with this week’s ramp closing originally scheduled to start in late July.

Project-related earth work started last fall, but its traffic impact was insignificant before June, when Route 25 — also known as Dixie Highway — was reduced to one lane each way through the work area for reconstruction.

Traffic on State Rt. 25, or Dixie Highway, works its way through the construction zone where an ODOT contractor is converting the interchange with I-475/U.S. 23 to a ‘diverging diamond’ configuration. THE BLADE/DAVID PATCH

Route 25 traffic initially used the west half of the roadway while the east half was rebuilt, but early last week motorists were switched onto the east half’s new pavement.

While there have been some delays on Route 25, Mr. French said, no noticeable backups have developed elsewhere in the area — probably because there are several different ways for motorists to avoid the interchange area if they want to.

“The traffic has been much better than we anticipated,” he said.

Efforts to dissuade truck drivers from trying to U-turn at Jefferson Avenue to get from southbound Dixie to southbound I-475/​U.S. 23 seem to be working as well, the engineer said — if only because that U-turn is almost impossible for a tractor-trailer to negotiate.

Jefferson is the posted car turnaround for cars while the left turn from Route 25 onto the southbound freeway entrance is blocked, but trucks are supposed to use several local streets as a turnaround loop. The left-turn ban is scheduled to end after the weekendlong bridge shutdown.

The northbound exit’s closing is scheduled to take four weeks — slightly shorter than the southbound exit’s closing because some work needed for the northbound ramp was done last year as part of a separate project to rebuild the ramps from I-75 to I-475/​U.S. 23, Mr. French said.

