Cherry Street lane closings slated for Monday, Tuesday

Building construction will mean lane and sidewalk closings on part of Cherry Street early this week, the city transportation division announced.

The work will affect the eastbound side of Cherry between Beacon and Scott streets, officials said, and is set for Monday and Tuesday.

Also on those days, pavement restoration will require lane closings on southbound Secor Road between Central Avenue and Hughes Drive, the city said.

On Tuesday, Northwood Avenue will be converted temporarily to two-way traffic between Central and Hughes, also for pavement restoration. That’s set to end Wednesday.

