Inspiring recoveries, heartbreak highlighted in opioid doc

When her son, Jordan, died at age 30 of a fentanyl overdose, Elizabeth Robertson promised “him, God, myself, everyone” — that she would do something.

She recalled finding few resources for parents while she and her family struggled with the onset of her son’s addiction, “nothing to turn to.”

“I was muddling through alone,” she said.

On Monday, Mrs. Robertson, 53, of Toledo and others touched by the opioid epidemic appeared on-screen at a crowded Maumee Indoor Theatre for the premiere of Chasing Hope: Middle and High School Edition — a film aimed at educating people about addiction and its terrible toll. Mrs. Robertson and the other participants who appear in the documentary all hail from Lucas County.

Dawn Taylor is the executive director of northwest Ohio-based Spring Green Educational Foundation, which funded the documentary.

Several years ago, she said, “we became aware that we were in crisis mode, and people didn’t know what was happening.”

The documentary and an accompanying educational discussion guide were born out of the foundation’s efforts to reach as many people as possible, Mrs. Taylor said.

The film pairs information about drug use and addiction with personal testimony from individuals who have been addicted to opioids or lost family members to addiction.

Justin Ochmanek, of Toledo, has been sober for 26 months following 13 years of addiction. He felt that sharing his story would be a way to give back and help others.

“It’ll help people understand addicts, and understand the opioid crisis,” he said. “It’s not like we wanted to be addicts.”

Ochmanek added he thinks his life might have been different if he had seen such a documentary before he started using.

In 2018, the Foundation will release a more expansive documentary dealing with the entirety of the opioid crisis. The film premiered Monday, described as a “prelude,” is geared towards students.

Despite heightened awareness of the issue today compared to when Mr. Robertson started using, his mother doesn’t think enough people recognize the true dangers of drug use.

“You could have anything, and it could be laced with fentanyl. If you try it once, it can kill you, or you’re hooked for life,” she said.

The documentary targets “the head and the heart,” Mrs. Taylor said,

“We tried to get someone from every socioeconomic background you can imagine, so any adolescent watching the movie could recognize someone that resonated with them,” she said. “But also we’re showing you — this is what’s happening in your brain at this age, and it gives you a visual of how closely Percocet and OxyContin are to heroin.”

Mrs. Robertson thinks education might help the crisis.

“I feel, deep in my heart, that I’m making a difference,” she said. “But when I’m talking to friends, or alone with my thoughts — I still cannot believe my son is gone.”

