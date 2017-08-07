Feeding body and mind: Library helps feed kids in summer

Hunger does not stop in the summer.

To feed youth in need, Toledo-based Connecting Kids to Meals works with 116 area sites that meet children where they are. Among those are 13 branches of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.

Many may not think of libraries serving lunch, but the buildings are centrally located, safe, and open during the summer.

Trays with a sandwich, fruit, chips, and milk are on trays for kids to eat during a free lunch sponsored by Connecting Kids to Meals at The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library. The Blade/Amy E. Voigt

It’s a way to ensure children are well-fed and continue reading after the school year, said Nancy Eames, the library’s youth services coordinator.

“I think we’ve always recognized that summer learning is important, and that the library can really support children and families in that way. Hungry kids can’t learn, read, and grow in the summer,” Ms. Eames said.

One in six children nationwide don’t get the food they need, according to Washington-based advocacy group No Kid Hungry.

“For the 13 million kids in the U.S. facing hunger, getting the energy they need to learn and grow can be a day-in, day-out challenge,” Chicago-based nonprofit Feeding America said.

Every year, more than 30,000 children in Lucas County don’t have enough food to eat, according to Connecting Kids to Meals.

Volunteers provided 13,256 summer meals at nine of the library branches in 2015. That total jumped to 23,680 in a dozen locations in 2016, Ms. Eames said.

Camille Cain, left, 2, recoils while her friend Carter Cisneros, right, 5, tries to make her eat a piece of fruit. Connecting Kids to Meals at The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library has expanded and now serves 23,680 meals at 12 branches. The Blade/Amy E. Voigt

“Some of the sites see 25 kids a day. We have some that see as many as 75 kids a day,” Ms. Eames said.

The program is open to those 18 and younger. Summer meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. The last day for this year’s program is Friday.

The library also works with Children’s Hunger Alliance, primarily offering dinners during the school year. It feeds about 20 to 50 kids each day.

Connecting Kids to Meals provides 6,000 daily meals in the summer, and 1,200 per day for after-school programs, group President Wendi Huntley said.

Officials hope to expand a newer program that offers food at the library’s homework assistance sessions during the school year. More than 80 percent of Toledo Public Schools students qualify for free and reduced meals. Many suburban districts are at 50 percent or above, Ms. Huntley said.

“If kids are hungry, they can’t perform at their best,” she said.

Connecting Kids to Meals receives some state reimbursement per meal, but also seeks grants and fund-raises to cover additional costs.

The organization’s budget last year was about $1.6 million, Ms. Huntley said.

Erica Dempsey was visiting family in the area and took notice of the library program.

Her three children — ages 8, 9, and 11 — on a recent afternoon ate lunches of burritos, grapes, and chocolate milk.

This is an excellent way to keep youths busy during the summer, said Ms. Dempsey, 31, of Raleigh.

“I think it’s awesome. You wouldn’t see it at your typical library. I’ve never seen it anywhere else,” Ms. Dempsey said.

