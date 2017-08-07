Monday, Aug 07, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Local

Richard Nachazel to retire as president of Destination Toledo

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • n4tourism-2

    Executive Director Richard Nachazel has announced he will retire Dec. 31 as president of Destination Toledo

    THE BLADE
    Buy This Image

  • IMG-1435-jpg

    Downtown Toledo

    THE BLADE/BARBARA HENDEL
    Buy This Image

Executive Director Richard Nachazel has announced he will retire Dec. 31 as president of Destination Toledo, which oversees the area's convention and tourism business.

Mr. Nachazel, 68, is to end a nearly 48-year career in the local travel and tourism industry. A Toledo native, he was director of the Toledo Convention and Visitors Bureau from 1977 to 1981. He rejoined the office — then called the Greater Toledo Office of Tourism and Conventions — in 1985 and left again in 1993. He returned in 2011.

Mr. Nachazel’s career also included regional sales positions and management for hotel companies.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…