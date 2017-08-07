Richard Nachazel to retire as president of Destination Toledo

Executive Director Richard Nachazel has announced he will retire Dec. 31 as president of Destination Toledo, which oversees the area's convention and tourism business.

Mr. Nachazel, 68, is to end a nearly 48-year career in the local travel and tourism industry. A Toledo native, he was director of the Toledo Convention and Visitors Bureau from 1977 to 1981. He rejoined the office — then called the Greater Toledo Office of Tourism and Conventions — in 1985 and left again in 1993. He returned in 2011.

Mr. Nachazel’s career also included regional sales positions and management for hotel companies.