Richard Nachazel to retire as president of Destination Toledo

Executive Director Richard Nachazel has announced he will retire Dec. 31 as president of Destination Toledo, which oversees the area's convention and tourism business.
Mr. Nachazel, 68, is to end a nearly 48-year career in the local travel and tourism industry. A Toledo native, he was director of the Toledo Convention and Visitors Bureau from 1977 to 1981. He rejoined the office — then called the Greater Toledo Office of Tourism and Conventions — in 1985 and left again in 1993. He returned in 2011.
Mr. Nachazel’s career also included regional sales positions and management for hotel companies.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.