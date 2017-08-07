Shackles off North Toledo sex club

Photos provided by the City of Toledo depict the interior and furnishings of a sex club in North Toledo that has reopened despite legal uncertainty. City of Toledo Enlarge

A private club in North Toledo that offers space for bondage and other forms of sexual activity reopened despite potentially violating the Toledo's zoning code, city officials said Monday.

Tom Gibbons, city plan commission director, inspected the Body Shop nightclub, at 5661 Telegraph Rd., on Friday before its reopening event the next night.

The venue was most-recently called Club 5661 and previously it was the site of Lorain's Private Studios.

A message on the club's website read "Body Shop Toledo is excited to reopen as a private [Bondage, Discipline, Sadism, and Masochism] centric lifestyle club. All activity oriented events cater to those who want to explore bondage fantasies and role play to those dedicated to BDSM full time.”

Toledo Law Director Adam Loukx said that kind of club of not illegal but the city's zoning code states a sexually oriented business is not permitted to open within 1,000 feet of another such business. Scarlett's gentleman's club is close enough to prohibit sexual activity at the location, he said.

Officials said patrons would have to be caught with their pants down before the owners could be cited.

“It looked like a private club,” Mr. Gibbons said. “There is a dance floor and bar.”

The establishment, when it was called Club 5661, posted pictures online of beds, a multi-person shower, and a St. Andrew's Cross – an x-shaped cross used for restraining people.

“I took pictures and shared them with the law department,” Mr. Gibbons said. “Until someone witnesses them doing something, you can't do anything.”

Mr. Loukx said the city “would have to have some eye-witness” before it could act.

“We are very interested in making sure no violations are occurring,” he said.

The city conducted a building code inspection when new ownership took over recently.

Toledo Councilman Lindsay Webb previously said the Toledo Police Department is closely monitoring the establishment.

According to its website, Body Shop has 10 locations in Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, including one in Findlay. The owners did not respond to a request for comment.

Saturday's Fet-life Night advertising stated attendees could engage in impact play (whipping, spanking, and paddling), electrical stimulation, sensory play with candle wax and ice, sensory deprivation, bondage, and suspension. Body Shop does not serve alcohol, and rules state "all participants only participate in scenes that are safe, sane, and consensual."

