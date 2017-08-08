Classic rock act Tesla to perform at Centennial Terrace

Tesla founding member Frank Hannon recently found himself at a Comfort Inn in Nebraska describing how his hard rock band has survived for more than 30 years in the music industry.

“What keeps us together are the songs,” Hannon told The Blade during a phone conversation while sitting in the hotel’s parking lot. “The band still really loves the songs and material we wrote, and we were very intuitive enough in those days to write songs from the heart and not cheesy material that was so popular at the time. ... The songwriting is what kept us together because the band still responds to the songs.”

Classic rock act Tesla visits northwest Ohio Wednesday at Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd. in Sylvania.

For more than three decades, hiatus aside from 1996 to 2000, the California hard rockers have continued to attract thousands of fans to shows with hits like “Love Song,” “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out),” and “What You Give.”

But for a musician who used to make cassette mix tapes on a 4-track recorder to share the band’s music, technological advances throughout the years forced Tesla to cope with the future. While he didn’t mention using luck to the band’s advantage, Hannon said finding success is like a surfer trying to catch a wave.

“I’ve always compared it to the ocean,” the guitarist said. “It's so big and vast; there’s so many great artists and so many different styles of music. It's like the ocean; there’s so many different lifeforms in it. [There’s] these big waves and us as a band, we're like surfers and having to really swim hard to catch a wave. That’s what we’ve done since we got back together in 2000 and we’ve worked really hard to keep this thing going.”

Part of that wave includes a latter-day policy of sobriety.

“When we're a band working on our show and working together as a group we're not getting drunk and hungover,” he said. “It’s not even so much the impairment of the show, it's more the impairment of the attitude when you're dealing with a group of people. When you’ve got 12 people working and traveling together in close quarters; if a guy is getting drunk and starts to talk a bunch of [crap] it doesn’t go well. Keeping that out of the mix helps on the attitude level more than the music level.”

Yet, the band isn’t only playing shows these days.

Next year will see the release of Tesla’s latest full-length album, produced by Def Leppard’s Phil Collen.

“Phil Collen was a really great concept and a great positive energy and it helped us tremendously because he was a coach to the band,” he said. “You take any great sports team, I don’t care if it’s the Raiders, 49ers, Green Bay; there’s a coach that makes the plays. Tesla needed a coach like that and Phil Collen came in and coached us and helped us put together a really fabulous record and helped us write songs and helped us learn a bunch of new things.”

While it’s just as difficult today as it was 30 years ago leaving family to tour the world, Tesla won’t pass up the wave.

“It's always been hard, even when I was young. In the beginning I always wished I could have a family and I’ve been married a few times and it didn’t work out,” Hannon said. “It's because of the traveling that makes it very difficult. At this point the kids are grown up now. If we could schedule more time off on the calendar to look forward to and give our families something to look forward to that would be nice.

“But when you’re on a wave and you’re standing on a surfboard and cruising in, you can’t really be thinking about that because you'll fall off. Right now we're just riding the wave and riding it as far as we can. It's a sacrifice.”

Special guests include Voices Of Extreme and The Cringe. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Contact Geoff Burns at gburns@theblade.com or 419-724-6054.