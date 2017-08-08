Daily Log: 8/8

Births

Mercy Health/St. Vincent Medical Center

Sarah and Shawn Cooley, Monroe, girl, Aug. 4.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Tiffany Gunter, Toledo, boy, Aug. 7.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Alexandria Toms Jackson, Toledo, boy, Aug. 4.

Melissa and Terry Casiano, Maumee, girl, Aug. 6.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Aug. 4, 2017

Derrick Willis, 34, carpenter, and Danyel New, 31, child care, both of Sylvania.

Nicholas Bunde, 27, engineer, of Toledo, and Carly Krueger, 27, hair stylist, of Oregon.

Ryan Towns, 31, industrial hygienist, of Sylvania, and Shawna Callahan, 30, enviromental specialist, of Toledo.

Christoper Muson, 36, security, and Sarah Friend, 37, social worker, both of Toledo.

Frank Stewart, Jr., 52, and Antoinette Hamilton, 30, both of Toledo.

Craig Trego, 27, engineer, and Khayla Finnegin, 26, accounting, both of Toledo.

Kristopher Kaczmarek, 33, security analyst, and Misty Tipton, 31, chemist, both of Grand Rapids, Ohio.

Carl Collier, 34, customer relations, and Nayawiyyanh Hughes, 30, pharmacy technician, both of Toledo.

TyJuan Talton, 37, production, and Ceclia Ruiz, 41, retired, both of Toledo.

Vijitashwa Pandey, 36, university professor, and Dalia Dvareckyte, 33, student, both of Toledo.

Sean Triggs, 34, production, and Cassie King, 25, shipping manager, both of Toledo.

Skyler Graber, 32, licensed electrician, and Alicia Weatherwax, 32, certified opthalmic assistant optician, both of Oregon.

Herbert Sandridge, Jr., 67, auto worker, and Sontae Upchurch, 48, general laborer, both of Toledo.

Ryan Burnat, 42, machinist, and Tamara Nevers, 43, factory worker, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Robberies

Saniya McKenzie, bicycle by suspect who pushed victim in 3600 block of Sherbrooke.

Stop and Shop, by suspect who jumped over counter and took lottery tickets and cash from clerk in 400 block of Dearborn.

Burglaries

Marthia Russell, cash and electronics from residence in 1400 block of North Erie.

Brando Laviolette, vehicle and keys from residence in 5900 block of Fairhaven.

Andrew Jamieson, laptop computer and video game from residence in 700 block of Quacker.

Maiesh Stephen, appliances, jewelry, and electronics from residence in 800 block of Prouty.

Tanesiha Finn, unknown person broke in home in 5800 block of Yermo, no loss reported.

Sport Way, soda and cash from vending machine of business in 5900 block of Angola.

Anna Walker, unknown person broke in home in 1100 block of Waverly, no loss reported.

Thefts

Blake Spallino, cell phone charge and credit card from vehicle in 2400 block of South Holland Sylvania.

Janice Hill, cell phone from porch of residence in 1900 block of Milburn.

County Hearth, power tools, chargers, batteries, and hand tools from business in 5100 block of Dorr.

Kayla Hawthorne, medications from residence in 5900 block of Cresthaven.

Randy Thomas, air conditioner unit from 4400 block of Walker

Altaise Syph, tires and rims from vehicle at home in 800 block of West Alexis.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Susan Mitchell and Jeremiah Mitchell, Jr.

Dorothy Sutter and Gary Sutter.

Robyn Partridge and Wesley Partridge.

Kari Reese and Donald Reese, Jr.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Daniel Gibson from Jennifer Gibson.

Kristine Wilhelm from Kevin Wilhelm.

Ernest Collins from Dalihah Wyatt-Collins.

Alexzander Christie from Felicia Christie.

Stacey Dillard, Sr., from Sonya Dillard.

Kayla Ault from Robert Ault.

Melissa McMillion from Jason McMillion.

Brigette Bartko-Mendez from Ricardo Mendez-Diaz

Nicole Marlow from Andrew Marlow.

Andrew Marlow from Nicole Marlow.

Susan Bigelow from Dale Bigelow.

Micah Graham from Stephanie Hull

Stephanie Hull from Micah Graham.

Mary Womack from Melvin Womack, Jr.

Janda Kollie from Quincy Harvey, Sr.

Quincy Harvey, Sr., from Janda Kollie.

Tracy Boose from Lionel Richardson.

Michelle Cole from Douglas Cole, Jr.

Jonathon Tary from Jessica Tary.

Rachel Willis from Tye Willis.

Julius McDonald from Rochelle Diebel.

Rochelle Diebel from Julius McDonald.

Sharonda Dennison from Leonard Wraggs.

Francisco Buenrostro from Lisa Buenrostro.

Thomas Himmelright from Chrystal Himmelright.

Latarsha Cook from Keith Cook.

Keith Cook from Latarsha Cook.

Tina Iler from Jeffrey Iler, Jr.