Maumee council votes to consider athletic complex

Maumee City Council voted unanimously Monday night to conduct a feasibility study on a potential regional athletic complex.

Maumee, Perrysburg, Rossford and Wood County would voluntarily enter into a joint-economic zone if the plan comes to fruition, Mayor Richard Carr said.

“As we become more and more limited for places to develop in our city, we need ways to generate additional revenue,” he said. “We are working with other entities to think out of the box.”

Mayor Carr said the plan would likely generate money from hotels.

In other business, council unanimously approved a participatory agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for improvements to the intersection of U.S. 24 and Monclova Road.

The city will pick up $100,000 of the cost to add a turning lane. City Councilman Brent Buehrer’s parents — Huber and Charline — were killed in a 2014 crash at the intersection, which has seen several accidents.

“It’s sad it took three years to get to this point,” Mr. Buehrer said.

