City council votes to spend $500K to repair crumbing streets

With fissures and potholes bedeviling city streets, Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to spend half a million dollars on a new asphalt milling machine to repair crumbling streets.

The new asphalt machine will replace an older one that was damaged in May when a driver crashed into it after running a red light.

The city plans to spend more than $9 million on residential street repaving this year, including $500,000 on a mill-and-fill program designed to provide a temporary repaving fix on certain streets.

