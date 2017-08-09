Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
Cherry Street Mission asks for bottled water

Cherry Street Mission Ministries is seeking help from the public to replenish its bottled water supply.

The shelter’s standard two-week supply is at “emergency levels,” the organization said in a news release. More water is needed during the summer months.

In addition to bottled water, Cherry Street Mission also needs coffee, liquid laundry detergent, and ground beef.

Donations may be dropped off weekdays at the Life Revitalization Center, 1501 Monroe St., at the 16th Street entrance. Monetary donations can be mailed to Cherry Street Mission Ministries, 105 17th St., Toledo, 43604, or submitted online at cherrystreetmission.org.

 

 

