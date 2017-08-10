Diocese selling low-income housing properties in Toledo, Fremont

The Diocese of Toledo is selling the seven low-income housing properties it owns through several non-profit corporations, though officials have insisted no residents will be affected by the move.

“At this moment in the history of the Diocese, our concentration has to be on the spiritual mission of the Church and the pastoral care of persons, not on being an unknown landlord who simply owns the property,” Bishop Daniel Thomas said in a statement Thursday.

Most of the properties are owned by Mareda, Inc., a non-profit corporation formed by Bishop John Donovan in 1977. Combined, the seven properties are valued at $13.9 million, based on county auditor records.

Six of the properties are in Toledo, with one in Fremont. Combined, the properties contain 842 units of low-income housing, much of which is set aside for people who are elderly or disabled.

The Rev. Monte Hoyles, chancellor of the Diocese, said he would guess more than 90 percent of the units are occupied, though he is not sure how many people might be living in the units. Since 1986, the seven properties have been managed by Vistula Management.

The properties for sale are Doves Manor, Madonna Homes, Michaelmas Manor, Moody Manor, The Plaza, Regina Manor, and Delaware Acres in Fremont.

“The idea is they won't notice any difference,” Father Hoyles said. “The buyer is going to have to do the exact same thing we did.”

Diocesan officials did not know which brokerage firm was handling the sale, but said that the sale would only happen if the buyer would maintain the properties as affordable housing. The Bishop would have to take any purchase offer to the Vatican before a deal could be struck.

“We want to find a buyer for these properties, but not just any buyer. We want to find someone who understands our ethos, our care for people and maintain that kind of care,” Father Hoyles said.

The diocese has not received any offers since putting the properties on the market, Father Hoyles said, and there is no set dollar figure needed to make the deal.

“Its only worth what somebody will pay to buy it,” Father Hoyles said.

The decision to sell the properties came from an ongoing review of the Diocese started by Bishop Thomas in 2015.

“In short, many things have changed over the last 45-plus years, making it nearly impossible for the Church to carry out her spiritual mission of charity and pastoral care of people, which Pope Francis so often reminds the world is the primary focus of the Church,” he said in a statement.

Kelan Craig is the director of planning for the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, which administers the federal low-income housing program in Ohio. He thinks faith-based nonprofits own a small percentage of the low-income housing in Ohio, though that is not specifically tracked.

Father Hoyles said any funds that come from a sale are earmarked for continued outreach to those living in low-income housing.

“The church doesn't exist to be a landlord, the church exists to evangelize, to spread the good news of Jesus Christ,” he said. “We want to be able to support them in ways that government restrictions would not allow us.”

Contact Zack Lemon at zlemon@theblade.com, 419-724-6282 or on Twitter @zack_lemon.