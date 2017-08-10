Medical marijuana facility in Toledo gains approval

A Cleveland-based company that has applied for a state license to grow medical marijuana won approval Thursday from the Toledo Plan Commission to build a 60,000-square-foot cultivation warehouse near Alexis Road and Suder Avenue. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Les Hollis, a consultant for Lake Erie Compassion Care, said the proposed facility would employ as many as 60 people, generating a $2.5 to $3 million annual payroll. It would be capable of producing up to $25 million to $30 million of wholesale medical marijuana a year, he said.

Compassion Care is among 185 firms competing for two dozen cultivation licenses, according an applicant list provided by the Ohio Department of Commerce. Licenses for growers are now expected to be announced in November, which has been delayed from September.

The project does not need zoning approval because the 27-acre parcel is zoned for industrial use, the zoning classification permitted for medical-marijuana grow operations.

Mr. Hollis said the facility would be equipped with security cameras to provide 24-hour surveillance of the warehouse and adjacent land and staffed with a security workforce.

The site of the proposed warehouse is at vacant land at Jason Street and Cassandra Drive.