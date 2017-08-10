Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Local

Port Clinton woman claims Ohio Lottery prize

BLADE STAFF
Published on
CTY-lottery

A woman won the $5 million top prize in Ohio Lottery’s Fabulous Fortune game. Kendra Collins bought the winning ticket from a Port Clinton Speedway, according to the Ohio Lottery.

BLADE PHOTO Enlarge

PORT CLINTON — A woman won the $5 million top prize in Ohio Lottery’s Fabulous Fortune game.

Kendra Collins bought the winning ticket from a Port Clinton Speedway, according to the Ohio Lottery. The game’s top prize is a $250,000 annual payment for 20 years, though Ms. Collins chose the cash option, which gave her a lump sum of $1.775 million after state and federal taxes.

The Speedway received a $10,000 payment for selling the ticket.

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…