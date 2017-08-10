Port Clinton woman claims Ohio Lottery prize

A woman won the $5 million top prize in Ohio Lottery’s Fabulous Fortune game. Kendra Collins bought the winning ticket from a Port Clinton Speedway, according to the Ohio Lottery. BLADE PHOTO Enlarge

Kendra Collins bought the winning ticket from a Port Clinton Speedway, according to the Ohio Lottery. The game’s top prize is a $250,000 annual payment for 20 years, though Ms. Collins chose the cash option, which gave her a lump sum of $1.775 million after state and federal taxes.

The Speedway received a $10,000 payment for selling the ticket.