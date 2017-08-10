Repairs close lanes of 2 streets

Pavement restoration will close lanes on two downtown Toledo streets for the rest of the week, the city transportation division announced.
Work will begin Thursday on Madison Avenue between Ontario and Superior streets and on Jackson Street between Michigan Avenue and 11th Street. Both projects are scheduled for completion Saturday.
The city also announced Wednesday sewer work that closed Bancroft Street near University Hills Boulevard on Tuesday has been extended through Saturday. Its original end was planned for Thursday.
