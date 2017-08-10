Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
University of Findlay hosting emergency drills today

By VALENTIN ORNELAS, JR.  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
The University of Findlay's Office of Campus Safety and Emergency Management will be conducting a fire drill approximately 3 p.m. Thursday. The drill will be taking place at the north side of Lovett Hall.

This is an annual fire drill that occurs before the start of the fall semester, which aims to train resident assistants and resident directors in case of a fire, according to a university media release.

A smoke machine will be used to recreate fire conditions and the Findlay Fire Department will be help create the drill with a fire engine.

