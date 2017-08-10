University of Findlay hosting emergency drills today

The University of Findlay's Office of Campus Safety and Emergency Management will be conducting a fire drill approximately 3 p.m. Thursday. The drill will be taking place at the north side of Lovett Hall.
This is an annual fire drill that occurs before the start of the fall semester, which aims to train resident assistants and resident directors in case of a fire, according to a university media release.
A smoke machine will be used to recreate fire conditions and the Findlay Fire Department will be help create the drill with a fire engine.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.