Imagination Station announces solar eclipse events

    Brayden Brown, 11, left, and Ashton Graham, 11, participants in the Imagination Station summer camp, try out glasses for viewing the upcoming solar eclipse during a news conference Friday.

    Representatives of the Imagination Station, The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, and the Challenger Learning Center Lake Erie West unveiled their organizations' eclipse viewing activity plans Friday.

Imagination Station is the latest Toledo organization to announce activities associated with the Aug. 21 solar eclipse in North America.

During a news conference Friday, museum staff unveiled a countdown clock for the eclipse's start in Toledo. The Moon will begin moving in front of the Sun in Toledo's sky at 1:02 p.m. on Aug. 21 and peak at 85 percent coverage at 2:27 p.m.

The downtown science museum will have eclipse-themed activities and speakers during the weekend of Aug. 19-20. Presentations will include explanation of how to view the solar spectacle safely.

On Aug. 21, the museum will hold a viewing party from noon to 3 p.m. In neighboring Festival Park. Normally closed Mondays, Imagination Station will be open that day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

