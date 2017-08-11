Imagination Station announces solar eclipse events

Imagination Station is the latest Toledo organization to announce activities associated with the Aug. 21 solar eclipse in North America.

During a news conference Friday, museum staff unveiled a countdown clock for the eclipse's start in Toledo. The Moon will begin moving in front of the Sun in Toledo's sky at 1:02 p.m. on Aug. 21 and peak at 85 percent coverage at 2:27 p.m.

The downtown science museum will have eclipse-themed activities and speakers during the weekend of Aug. 19-20. Presentations will include explanation of how to view the solar spectacle safely.

On Aug. 21, the museum will hold a viewing party from noon to 3 p.m. In neighboring Festival Park. Normally closed Mondays, Imagination Station will be open that day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.