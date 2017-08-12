Pavement, tower work to close streets in city

THE BLADE
Pavement restoration will require lane closings on several downtown Toledo streets Friday and Saturday, while work at the former Fiberglass Tower will require detours Saturday, the city transportation division announced.
St. Clair Street will close to through traffic between Jefferson and Madison avenues, and Jefferson will be closed between Superior and Summit streets, both from 6:30 a.m. until noon. The right lane will be closed on Summit near Jefferson.
