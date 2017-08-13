Business notebook: 8/12

ACHIEVEMENTS

■ Miller Diversified Inc. of Maumee has been awarded the 2017 Building of the Year Award in the American Building Co.’s Excellence in Design Awards contest. Miller Diversified won for its work on the Russell J. Ebeid Recreation Center, a 49,000-square-foot facility that is the main academic and campus life hub at Lourdes University in Sylvania. The award recognizes builders and roofers in the metal budding industry.

■ GEM Energy, part of the Rudolph Libbe Group of Walbridge, has been ranked 26th among the list of top solar developers for 2017 by Solar Power World, the solar industry’s leading print and online publication. GEM was the only Ohio-based firm to make the list.

■ Kyle Dodd has joined Rudolph Libbe Inc. of Walbridge as a business development manager. Previously, he was a project manager with the Regional Growth partnership/​JobsOhio.

CALENDAR

■ The Ohio Department of Agriculture will receive and dispose of pesticides on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the OSU Extension Putnam County Office, in Ottawa, Ohio. Free. Farm chemicals only. Information at 614-728-6987.

■ The Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce has its networking lunch on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shawn’s Irish Tavern, 105 S. Third St., Waterville. Rudy Ruiz will discuss “Leadership in the Workplace.” Registration on site. Information: 419-878-5188 or admin@watervillechamber.com .

■ The Ottawa County Safety Council’s monthly meeting is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Gary Anderson Competition Center at Camp Perry. The Portage fire director will discuss “Fire Safety Basics.” RSVP by Monday to Jessica Kowalski at 419-898-6242 or jkowalski@ocic.biz .

■ Renato Zardo of NatureFresh Farms greenhouse and growing operation in Delta, Ohio, will discuss growing practices and other techniques from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Northwest Ohio Ag-Business Forum breakfast and networking meeting sponsored by the Center for Innovative Food Technology and held at the Agricultural Incubator Foundation building, 13737 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green. Cost, $10 for advance reservation, $12 at the door. Reservations at ciftinnovation.org.

CONVENTIONS

Listings include organizations, headquarters, and number of attendees expected as estimated by Destination Toledo:

■ Friday-Sunday — National Tractor Pulling Championships, various properties/​Wood Co. Fairgrounds, 40,000, national.

■ Friday-Sunday — Ohio Grotto Association, Holiday Inn French Quarter, 70, state.

TRANSITIONS

■ Panda Express, a chain that serves Asian dishes, has opened its second area restaurant at 9990 Olde U.S. 20, in Rossford.

■ The Beat Dance Co. has a grand reopening at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 1330 Brim Rd., Bowling Green.

■ The Kroger Co. store on North Byrne Road in the Southland Shopping Center will close permanently at 6 p.m. Monday.

