High-wire work near Dunbridge

THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
Enlarge | Buy This Image
Two people work on power lines while suspended from a helicopter near I-75 just north of Exit 187, State Rt. 582, near Dunbridge, Ohio.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.