Projects to close lanes on Erie, Cherry streets

A waterline project will require lane closings and parking restrictions on a busy part of Erie Street starting Monday, the city transportation division announced.

One of three lanes will be closed between Adams and Cherry streets for 90 days, and parking will be blocked off on the east side of the street during the work. Additional lane closings may occur at times, officials said, although generally work hours will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Project-related lane closings also are planned this week on Cherry between Spielbusch Avenue and Huron Street. Those restrictions are scheduled to end Aug. 22, weather permitting.

Separately, pavement restoration will require short-term lane closings on the following streets: Alexis Road between Buchanan Drive and Clover Lane, Monday through Wednesday; Harvest Lane between Sylvania Avenue and Laskey Road, Tuesday through Thursday; and Secor Road between McGregor Lane and Alexis Road, Wednesday through Friday.