Road Warrior: 8/14

Each week during the construction season, The Blade's Road Warrior highlights the major construction projects in Toledo and the surrounding area, noting where delays are worst and suggesting alternate routes.

A tour Friday of I-475/U.S. 23 showed all mainline paving associated with recent projects between U.S. 24 and the I-475/U.S. 23 split was finished, but some work remained to be done on interchange ramps.

On Monday night, the exit to Central from both westbound I-475 and southbound U.S. 23 near the split will be closed for final paving, starting at 10 p.m. and ending by 6 a.m. Tuesday. A detour will direct motorists to the Airport Highway interchange, then back north.

Other ramp closings are possible between now and late September as this work concludes.

All significant work associated with median construction and paving on Central Avenue between I-475/U.S. 23 and Holland-Sylvania Road also appeared to be finished, while paving on Central east of Holland-Sylvania to Secor continues.

Bridge and culvert projects, meanwhile, will close three rural highways in Wood and Henry counties this week.

In Wood County, State Rt. 235 will be closed Monday through Friday between U.S. 6 and Willow Road for culvert work, with traffic detoured via Wapakoneta Road between U.S. 6 and State Rt. 65.

In Henry County, Route 65 (River Road) will close Thursday for bridge repair between County Roads 2 and 3A, with Route 235 as the posted detour -- although you’ll probably need to use Wapakoneta Road until Route 235 reopens. Route 65 is slated to reopen in mid-September.

And on Friday, State Rt. 109 is scheduled to close until mid-September between County Roads EF and F for culvert replacement. Its posted detour will follow U.S. 24, State Rt. 108, and U.S. 20A.

1. I-75: Reconstruction and widening between I-475 and I-280 closes all ramps at Jeep Parkway except northbound exit, plus southbound entrance at Phillips. Detour to nearby interchanges. Southbound exit at Stickney/Lagrange closed through Thursday; use the Phillips exit or southbound I-280’s Manhattan exit instead. Southbound right lane closed between Ottawa River and I-280. Northbound lane closings possible I-280 to Ottawa River for sign work and noise-wall repairs. Off-peak lane closings possible on I-75 through the zone. Berdan Avenue closed for reconstruction between Jeep and Collingwood.

2. Anthony Wayne Bridge: One lane closed each way for bridge painting.

3. U.S. 20/State Rt. 120 (Central): Lane closings for resurfacing between Holland-Sylvania and Secor.

4. I-475, State Rt. 51 (Monroe): Monroe closed at I-475 for bridge redecking until late August. Detour via Secor, Central, and Douglas. Nighttime lane closings possible on I-475.

5. State Rt. 2 (Navarre): Varying lane closings between I-280 and Isaac Streets Drive until early November during construction of medians and U-turn lanes and traffic signal upgrades.

6. State Rt. 120 (Central): Lane closings between Upton and Cherry for resurfacing until early September.

7. State Rt. 51 (Monroe), I-75: Lane closings at I-75 for bridge work, which also requires side-street closings at Monroe and occasional nighttime lane closings on I-75.

8. Bancroft Street: Lane closings for reconstruction between Westwood and Parkside and sewer construction west of University Hills/North Towerview.

9. U.S. 23: Northbound right lane closed near Monroe Street for bridge repair until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Significant delay possible, especially during afternoon rush hour, and may affect westbound I-475 after Talmadge. Intermittent nighttime ramp closings on both sides of U.S. 23 at Monroe this week for crack sealing.

10. I-475/U.S. 23, State Rt. 25: Route 25 reduced to one lane each way for interchange reconstruction. Southbound freeway exit to Route 25 closed until mid-September. No left turn from southbound Route 25 to southbound I-475 entrance, with detour posted to turnaround at Jefferson. Nighttime lane closings possible on I-475/U.S. 23 for paving between I-75 and Fort Meigs Road.

11. Douglas Road: Paving closes the road during daytime hours between Erie and Temperance roads this week. Use Jackman instead.

12. State Rt. 64: Flag zones for resurfacing, U.S. 24 to Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road, through October.

OFF THE MAP

Ohio Turnpike: Traffic reduced to two lanes each way near the State Rt. 53 (Fremont) and State Rt. 4 (Bellevue) interchanges for pavement reconstruction. Each zone is about six miles long. Westbound exit at Route 4 closed from midnight to 5 a.m. Tuesday for a traffic-pattern shift, while the entrance there will be intermittently closed during those hours.

I-75: Reduced speed limits and nighttime lane closings through Findlay for reconstruction and widening. Northbound exit to U.S. 68/State Rt. 15 closed.

U.S. 6: Flag zones and temporary traffic signals for resurfacing and bridge work in eastern Henry County.

U.S. 20: Closed east of the U.S. 20A junction in Williams County for bridge deck repairs. Detour via U.S. 20A and U.S. 127.

U.S. 23, State Rt. 15: Lane closings on U.S. 23 and State Rt. 15 for bridge removal at two abandoned railroad grades near Carey, Ohio.

U.S. 68/State Rt. 15: Lane closings possible on Routes 15/68 between I-75 and U.S. 68 exit for median work.

U.S. 224: Closed west of State Rt. 235 in Hancock County until late August for a culvert replacement. Detour via State Rts. 235, 12, and 65. Closed between State Rt. 67 and Stever Road in Seneca County for bridge repair. Detour via State Rts. 100 and 67.

State Rt. 295: Grand Rapids Bridge closed for rehabilitation through mid-August. Use Waterville (State Rt. 64) or Damascus (State Rt. 109) bridges instead.

