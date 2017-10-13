Inbound Trail to be closed approaching downtown Toledo for four days

Cars pass through a construction area on the Anthony Wayne trail. The trail heading into downtown Toledo will be closed for four days starting Oct. 20. THE BLADE

Commuters who enter downtown Toledo from the Anthony Wayne Trail or its ramp from northbound I-75 will need to find other ways around for four days starting late next week.

The city of Toledo posted signs Friday stating that the inbound Trail will be closed completely for four days starting Oct. 20. Further information was not immediately available from the city, but the Ohio Department of Transportation said it will be closing the Downtown exit from northbound I-75 early on the 20th and reopening it early on Oct. 24.

The closing will facilitate construction of a connection between the I-75 ramp and the new Trail alignment that ties in to Erie Street west of the existing intersection of the Trail, Erie, and Lafayette Street.

City officials said before construction began this summer that the Trail would remain open throughout the project. Carrie Hartman, a city spokesman said the full closing is needed in order to get the new alignment open before winter.

Rebecca Shirling, ODOT’s district spokesman in Bowling Green, said I-75 traffic will be directed north to the Detroit Avenue exit, from which motorists could return downtown either via southbound I-75 or Monroe Street.

Ms. Hartman did not detail what the city’s official detour route or routes will be for Trail traffic. But with Erie already closed, motorists’ choices will be to use either Broadway and Summit streets — either directly or from the Trail’s Collingwood Boulevard exit — or loop north using Collingwood and approach downtown on Indiana Avenue or Dorr Street.

Those who go past the Collingwood exit from the Trail will be forced onto northbound I-75.

An upcoming ODOT project to rebuild I-75 between South Avenue and Dorr Street will change how the northbound exit ramp ties into the Trail, so some of the work to be done during the upcoming closing will be taken out during the I-75 reconstruction. During that work, the Trail is to remain open, but ramps within its I-75 interchange all are slated for extended closings.

