Sylvania set to celebrate 25th anniversary of sister-city partnership

A showcase of Sylvania’s cultural diversity will be front and center this weekend as the city welcomes a group of Canadian representatives from Ontario, as part of the city’s 25th anniversary celebration of its sister-city relationship with Woodstock, Ontario.

Sylvania is hosting two events this weekend to celebrate their longtime partnership with their friends from the North.

There will be a commemoration dinner to honor the community partnership and lasting friendship the program has fostered. Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough and Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch will lead delegations representing leaders from their respective communities.

The city’s annual Fall Festival Parade will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday in downtown Sylvania where several Canadian representatives will be in attendance.

“This is the biggest event in Sylvania and this 25th anniversary will make it more special,” Mr. Stough said.

Woodstock is located in Southwest Ontario halfway between Windsor and Toronto with a population of more than 40,000.

Lasting ties between the two communities is a result from an ongoing scouting exchange and an annual vintage baseball game between the cities’ respective baseball clubs.

“Over the past 25 years I have found the relationship to be very important and enriching,” Mr. Stough said. “I’ve gained knowledge of our Canadian neighbors and used them as a sounding board for improvements in our community including economic development, delivery of services and environmental improvements.”

