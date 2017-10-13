Zombie Crawl returns to Adams Street on October 21

Sylvia LaCourse, Jeff LaCourse, Brenda Johnson, and William Johnson walk like zombies down Adams St. during last year's Zombie Crawl. This year's will be held Oct. 21. THE BLADE

Enlarge | Buy This Image

The eighth annual Adams Street Zombie Crawl hits the streets in the Glass City on Oct. 21.

This year the Zombie Crawl will be fenced in from 21st to 11th streets, as those dressed as zombies can enjoy live music, food trucks, and access to seven bars throughout the evening.

Zombies 21 years of age and older are permitted, and ATMs will be on scene. Entry includes a $5 wristband. Last year it was estimated about 15,000 zombies passed through the event, which organizers are expecting to beat in number this year setting a record.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and benefits the Village on Adams and its mission to keep Adams Street fun and safe. For more information, visit thezombiecrawl.com.