Full service gas station closes its doors

Michael Canning, owner of L&M Sunoco on Sylvania Avenue, is closing his gas station after more than 30 years in business. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

When Michael Canning closes the doors Saturday of his full service gas station on Sylvania Avenue, the community will lose more than just another station or garage.

Mr. Canning has owned the L&M Sunoco for 33 years. He purchased the business from his father, who ran it for 15 years prior.

The operation consists of old-school full service and self-service fuel, and a repair shop. It's believed to be the last business of its kind in Toledo.

"Nobody does what I do; I'm a lone ranger," Mr. Canning said. "It's a shame it has to come to an end."

Mr. Canning, 66, had begun to think about retirement, but had no immediate plans to call it a career. That changed when Mr. Canning's mechanic recently informed him he was leaving following complications from a botched medical procedure.

To make matters worse, Mr. Canning was informed Friday of a Toledo ordinance stating convenience stores are required to be 1,000 feet apart. Anyone looking to convert Mr. Canning's property into one that sells food and beverages would run into issues with an existing store 700 feet away.

Mr. Canning said he's been told his space is ripe for a conveneice store, but never caved to the pressure to be something he's not.

"I know about water pumps and fuel bearings; I don't know anything about the grocery business," the Start High School graduate said. "If you're looking for pizza and hot dogs, I can't help you out. We just fix cars and pump gas. That's what we've always done."

Mr. Canning's customer base is vast and loyal. He said he's made countless friendships over the years, and has contact information for many of them stored in his cell phone.

Bill and Judy Thomsen live nearby and have been coming to the shop for decades. Mr. Thomsen said he occasionally shows up to hear the owner’s daily joke. It's not uncommon for a half-dozen people to gather for a fat-chewing session.

"We're a block and a half away, which is convenient because I can bring my car, these guys will work on it, and I can just walk home," Mr. Thomsen said. "They're just good, honest folk."

Mrs. Thomsen said women were always treated with respect and never belittled for not understanding car talk.

"We come for service, gas, and conversation," she said. "We trade recipes — he's a good cook.

"It's hard to talk about someone who's so good. I feel like if he was a bad guy, we could go on forever."

Mr. Canning, who lives in Temperance, Mich., said he's working with a commercial real estate agent to sell the property. He has received cards, gifts, and even scotch from customers.

He said he'll miss them the most.

"I know I'm going to have tears in my eyes," Mr. Canning said. "I don't even know how many friendships I've had from this. We're in a nice neighborhood. It's been a really nice experience."

